Canon PH parades new video-centric camera lineup

The local subsidiary of Japanese tech giant Canon has announced a new range of video-focused cameras under the EOS and PowerShot V Serie.

The new models — comprised of the EOS R50 V, PowerShot V1, and PowerShot V10 — are intended for content creators seeking dedicated video equipment as demand for video production grows.

The Canon EOS R50 V

The EOS R50 V features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and supports 4K 60p livestreaming. It also includes a three-microphone noise reduction system, a compact form factor, and an RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ power zoom lens with adjustable zoom speeds.

PowerShot V1

The PowerShot V1 is a compact camera with a 1.4-inch sensor, built-in zoom lens, ND filter, and Subject Tracking IS. It has an internal cooling system that allows extended recording of up to six hours.

Both the EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 support 10-bit Canon Log 3 recording for post-production color work, as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and direct PC streaming.

The PowerShot V10

The PowerShot V10, positioned as an entry-level option, records 4K UHD video with a 19mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens. It includes a built-in stand, 2-inch tilt-up screen, face tracking, and focus features. Like the other models, it supports wireless connectivity and livestreaming.

The pricing for the EOS / PowerShot V Series is as follows: