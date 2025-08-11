Monday, August 11, 2025
Canon PH parades new video-centric camera lineup

By Jinji Quiambao
Anuj Aggarwal, president and CEO, of Canon Philippines, led the launch of the new products

The local subsidiary of Japanese tech giant Canon has announced a new range of video-focused cameras under the EOS and PowerShot V Serie.

The new models — comprised of the EOS R50 V, PowerShot V1, and PowerShot V10 — are intended for content creators seeking dedicated video equipment as demand for video production grows.

The Canon EOS R50 V

The EOS R50 V features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and supports 4K 60p livestreaming. It also includes a three-microphone noise reduction system, a compact form factor, and an RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ power zoom lens with adjustable zoom speeds.

PowerShot V1

The PowerShot V1 is a compact camera with a 1.4-inch sensor, built-in zoom lens, ND filter, and Subject Tracking IS. It has an internal cooling system that allows extended recording of up to six hours.

Both the EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 support 10-bit Canon Log 3 recording for post-production color work, as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and direct PC streaming.

The PowerShot V10

The PowerShot V10, positioned as an entry-level option, records 4K UHD video with a 19mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens. It includes a built-in stand, 2-inch tilt-up screen, face tracking, and focus features. Like the other models, it supports wireless connectivity and livestreaming.

The pricing for the EOS / PowerShot V Series is as follows:

  • Canon PowerShot V10 (P21,998)
  • Canon PowerShot V1 (P54,998)
  • Canon EOS R50 V with the RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ (P56,998)
  • Canon EOS R50 V Content Creator Kit (including the HG-TBR100 and DM-E100) (P64,998)
