Globe marks 50 years as publicly listed firm with PSE bell ringing

Ayala-owned Globe Telecom marked its 50th year as a publicly listed company with a bell-ringing ceremony at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) trading floor in Bonifacio Global City on Monday, Aug. 11.

The company was first listed on the PSE in 1975. Since then, it has expanded from a telecommunications provider to a digital services company.

The ceremony was attended by executives from Globe and its parent firm, Ayala Corporation, as well as officials from the PSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Present from Globe were president and CEO Carl Raymond R. Cruz, CFO and chief risk officer Juan Carlo C. Puno, corporate secretary Maria Franchette M. Acosta, general counsel Froilan M. Castelo, Chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto, and chief compliance officer Marisalve Ciocson-Co. Ayala Corporation chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala also attended.

Representing the SEC were chairman Francis Edralin Lim, commissioner McJill Bryant Fernandez, and Corporate Governance and Finance Department director Rachel Gumtang-Remalante.

In his remarks, Zobel de Ayala described the company’s listing in 1975 as a commitment to responsible enterprise. Cruz acknowledged customers, employees, shareholders, and regulators for their roles in Globe’s operations over the past five decades.

Globe said it will continue to focus on expanding digital services and supporting initiatives that promote connectivity and responsible digital use.