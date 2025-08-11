Lenovo PH rolls out 2025 Yoga and Legion laptop series

Lenovo Philippines has introduced its 2025 lineup of Yoga and Legion laptops for the local market, targeting creators, professionals, and gamers.

The new Yoga series is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and features a slim, lightweight design. It includes four microphones with 360-degree reception, Voice ID, a 5MP IR webcam, and up to six speakers for video conferencing.

The Yoga models also carry Lenovo’s PureSight Pro display with multi-color gamut support for improved color accuracy.

The Legion series is also powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards. It incorporates a Lenovo LA1 AI chip for AI-based processing and an upgraded ColdFront Vapor cooling system with an integrated Hyper Chamber, which Lenovo said can reduce operating temperatures compared to earlier models.

Both series feature AI tools such as Lenovo AI Now, Creator Zone, Learning Zone, Game Clip Master, and Game Companion.

They also include Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Services, with proceeds directed to climate action projects, and have received EPEAT Gold certification and Energy Star ratings.

The key Lenovo Yoga and Legion Series 10th Gen laptop models are given below, with the pricing:

The Yoga 7i 2-in-1

Lenovo Yoga 10th Gen

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition 14ILL10

(Models: 83JX0020PH / 83JX006MPH, P76,995 / P86,995)

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14ILL10

(Model: 83JQ0057PH, P81,995)

Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14IAH10

(Model: 83KF002EPH, P94,995)

Yoga Slim 9i 14ILL10

(Model: 83CXC000PH, P130,995)

Yoga Book 9i 14IAH10

(Model: 83JK002DPH, P145,995)

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition 16IAH10

(Model: 83L0003FPH, P152,995)

The Legion 5i

Lenovo Legion 10th Gen

Legion 5i 15IRX10

(Models: 83LY003FPH / 83LY0095PH, P133,995 / P114,995)

Legion 7i 16IAX10

(Model: 83KY001DPH, P145,995)

Legion Pro 5i 16IAX10H

(Model: 83LU0016PH, P152,995)

Legion Pro 7i 16IAX10H

(Model: 83F5008GPH, P285,995)