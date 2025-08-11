PLDT, Smart block access to 10 crypto exchanges after SEC advisory

PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications said they have blocked access to ten cryptocurrency exchanges flagged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating without the required licenses.

The move came after the SEC, in coordination with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ordered Internet service providers to restrict access to the platforms.

The exchanges — OKX, Bybit, Mexc, Kucoin, Bitget, Phemex, Coinex, Bitmart, Poloniex, and Kraken — were cited for failing to register under SEC Memorandum Circular Nos. 4 and 5, Series of 2025, also known as the Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) Rules and Guidelines.

“These Web addresses are no longer accessible on our network,” said Roby Alampay, FVP and group head of public engagement at PLDT and Smart. “We work closely with government regulators to protect Filipinos from potential threats.”

The SEC warned that using unregistered crypto platforms exposes investors to risks such as total loss of funds, fraud, market manipulation, identity theft, and possible exploitation for money laundering or terrorist financing.

PLDT and Smart said they continue to strengthen their cybersecurity measures, noting that their Cyber Security Operations Group blocked over 100 billion attempts to access malicious domains in the first half of 2025.

The telco group also emphasized its “whole-of-nation” approach, working with public and private partners to safeguard customers from online threats.