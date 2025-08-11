Radenta Academy secures Tesda accreditation

Radenta Academy, the latest brainchild of Radenta Technologies, is now officially recognized as a Tesda-accredited Technical Vocational Institute (TVI).

Tesda recently granted the school a Certificate of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Program Registration for Micro-Credential Course, allowing it to offer robotics and virtual reality integration.

The program serves as an entry point toward earning a Tesda National Certificate (NC), a key credential for advancing technical careers in today’s digital world.

The program lets students build future-ready skills aligned with Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This refers to the ongoing transformation of manufacturing and industrial processes through the integration of digital technologies.

It encompasses a range of technologies like IoT, AI, and automation, enabling smart factories and cyber-physical systems. This revolution aims to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility in manufacturing and supply chain operations.

The Tesda approved 80-hour program should enable students to achieve the following core competencies upon completion:

Understand the fundamentals of Robotics and Virtual Reality. Set-up and configure Robotic Kits and VR systems. Explore the application of Robotics and VR in education and industry. Identify the components and functions of Shape Robotics (Fable Go, Fable Explore) and VR tools. Understand block-based programming concepts and syntax. Test and refine gamified lessons integrating Shape Robotics and VR. Develop and execute basic programs for Shape Robotics. Integrate VR elements into coding activities. Troubleshoot command coding errors. Implement loop, conditional, and automation in programming. Develop more complex robotics applications with decision-making capabilities. Debug and optimize code for improved robotic performance. Apply acquired skills in a final robotics and VR integration project. Design problem solving activities integrating coding, robotics, and VR. Utilize robotics for physical math and engineering simulation. Understand gamification principle and their impact on learning. Design and implement interactive game-based learning activities. Develop immersive VR experience for enhanced trainee engagement. Present and demonstrate a working robotics education solution.

Tesda regional director Archie Grande said that the government appreciates Radenta’s dedication to delivering quality training and upholding Tesda standards.

In response, Radenta Technologies president Randall Lozana said: “We are grateful for the trust that Tesda has given us. We aim to enable Filipinos to succeed in the global tech landscape.”

Radenta said it won’t stop at one program, adding that others are in the pipeline.

Robotics and Automation covers:

Robotics and Virtual Reality Integration,

Mechatronics II,

Mobile Robotics System Servicing Level II, and

Collaborative Robot Programming Level III.

Cybersecurity includes:

Cyber Threat Monitoring Level I,

Cyber Threat Mitigation Level II,

Cyber Risk Assessment Level III,

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analysis Level III, and

Ethical Hacking Level IV.

Artificial Intelligence is comprised of

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Prompting Automation Level III,

Generative Artificial Intelligence, Data Collection and Annotation Level II, Data Analytics Level III, and

Data Engineering Level III.

Programming incorporates:

.Net Technology NC II and III,

Java NC III,

Oracle Database NC III and IV, and

Phyton Level III.

Cloud and Infrastructure involves Cloud Infrastructure Technical Services Level III, while Operations is focused on Contact Service NCII.

To learn more about Radenta Academy and its Tesda accredited courses, call 0998-5772613 or email [email protected]