TCL, Abenson unveil 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV in PH

TCL Philippines has introduced its 115-inch C7K Premium QD-Mini LED TV in partnership with appliance retailer Abenson.

The television features QD-Mini LED technology, a 3,000-nit brightness level, and HDR support. It also includes a backlight controller that adjusts brightness according to ambient lighting.

The LED chips are designed to reduce the halo effect, aiming to improve color accuracy and gradient transitions.

For audio, TCL collaborated with Danish electronics company Bang & Olufsen to develop the integrated sound system.

The C7K Premium QD-Mini LED TV is priced at ₱659,999 and is available through major distributors and appliance stores.

Abenson offered a promotional price of ₱590,999 from August 1 to 10, along with freebies valued at ₱63,990, including a 2HP inverter air conditioner and a top-loading water dispenser.