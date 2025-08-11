Monday, August 11, 2025
type here...
Lifestyle

TCL, Abenson unveil 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV in PH

By Jinji Quiambao

TCL Philippines has introduced its 115-inch C7K Premium QD-Mini LED TV in partnership with appliance retailer Abenson.

The television features QD-Mini LED technology, a 3,000-nit brightness level, and HDR support. It also includes a backlight controller that adjusts brightness according to ambient lighting.

The LED chips are designed to reduce the halo effect, aiming to improve color accuracy and gradient transitions.

For audio, TCL collaborated with Danish electronics company Bang & Olufsen to develop the integrated sound system.

The C7K Premium QD-Mini LED TV is priced at ₱659,999 and is available through major distributors and appliance stores.

Abenson offered a promotional price of ₱590,999 from August 1 to 10, along with freebies valued at ₱63,990, including a 2HP inverter air conditioner and a top-loading water dispenser.

Previous article
TikTok, GoTyme launch loan program for Pinoy MSMEs
Next article
Radenta Academy secures Tesda accreditation

Subscribe

- Advertisement -spot_img

RELEVANT STORIES

spot_img

LATEST

Sign-Up To Our Newsletter!

- Advertisement -spot_img

© Newsbytes.PH. All rights reserved.