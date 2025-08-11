Monday, August 11, 2025
TikTok, GoTyme launch loan program for Pinoy MSMEs

By Jinji Quiambao
Photo shows (from left) GoTyme co-CEO Albert Tinio, Tiktok Shop PH marketing lead Franco Aligaen, and GoTyme co-CEO Nate Clark during the launch

TikTok Shop has partnered with digital bank GoTyme to roll out TikTok Shop Loans, a financing program designed to give Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) faster and easier access to capital.

The initiative offers pre-qualified TikTok Shop sellers customized loan offers within minutes, with funds disbursed in as little as one business day.

Loan amounts are determined using the seller’s transaction history on the platform, streamlining approvals through a data-driven approach.

Sellers can choose their preferred loan amount and repayment terms, with options to pay via bank transfers or QR PH in manageable installments.

“TikTok Shop’s mission is to empower Filipino MSMEs through social commerce, and with TikTok Shop Loans powered by GoTyme Bank, we are taking that commitment one step further,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead for TikTok Shop Philippines.

“Fast and flexible financing enables sustainable growth and empowers MSMEs to thrive in the dynamic digital landscape.”

The program aims to address the long-standing challenge of limited financing access for small businesses in the country, enabling sellers to reinvest in inventory and operations without the lengthy processes often tied to traditional loans.

