Two Malaysians arrested in Cebu cybercrime raid

Two Malaysian nationals were arrested in a joint law enforcement operation targeting cybercrime activities in Cebu City on July 28, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) announced.

The coordinated raid, carried out with the Bureau of Immigration’s Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU), the National Bureau of Investigation – Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO), the Naval Intelligence and Security Group – Central (NISG-Central), and the management of a local hotel, stemmed from an investigation into the suspected use of unauthorized telecommunications equipment to illegally collect telecom data.

Authorities said the suspects were allegedly conducting technical operations involving advanced IT systems, radio frequency (RF) modules, and cellular interception devices.

Their arrest followed the issuance of a Cyber Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175).

During the operation, investigators found laptops, RF modules, routers, motherboards, and a suspected International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) capture device in a hotel room, which has since been secured.

Affidavits were executed by CICC, BI-FSU, and hotel security personnel to support the warrant application for the seizure and examination of the seized equipment.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the suspects were reportedly employed by Quectel Wireless Solutions (Malaysia), a firm flagged by US authorities as a potential security risk due to alleged ties with the Chinese military.

Officials said the case underscores heightened cybersecurity concerns and the importance of inter-agency cooperation in protecting the country’s digital infrastructure.

The Bureau of Immigration now has custody of the suspects for legal proceedings.