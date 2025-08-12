Boracay starts unified digital ticketing system to streamline tourist travel

BORACAY — Travelers to the world-famous island of Boracay can now enjoy a faster and more convenient entry process with the launch of the Unified Automated Ticketing System (UATS), branded as “LezzGo Boracay.”

The P150-million project by Topline Hi Tech and Synergy Corp., in partnership with the provincial government of Aklan and the municipal government of Malay, was officially inaugurated on August 5 with the backing of the Department of Tourism.

The LezzGo platform consolidates terminal, environmental, and boat fare fees — along with passenger manifests — into a single QR-coded digital transaction.

The integration cuts passenger processing time from 30–40 minutes to just 10–15 minutes, while also improving safety through advanced monitoring and traceable boarding records.

Currently operating at Caticlan and Cagban ports, with partial services at Tabon and Tambisaan depending on weather conditions, the system can handle over 10,000 passengers daily — nearly double the current manual capacity of 5,000–6,000.

Tourists can register online, pay fees, and receive a QR code for ticket issuance via the LezzGo Boracay Web portal, while on-site ticketing remains available.

Payments can be made through cash, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. A dedicated mobile app is set for release in early 2026.

As part of a 10-year agreement with the provincial government, Topline Hi Tech has allocated an additional P50 million for Phase 2, which includes installing self-check-in ticketing kiosks at ports and partner establishments.

Starting September 1, a P35 convenience fee per trip will be charged to support system maintenance and data protection, while a P15 online booking fee will apply except for on-site purchases. The booking fee will be waived until January 1, 2026, to encourage early adoption.

“This milestone reflects Aklan’s commitment to the national government’s digitalization thrust and good governance,” said Aklan governor Jose Enrique Martin Miraflores, who hailed the initiative as proof of effective public-private collaboration.

Manual registration will still be accepted on-site but will be gradually phased out in the coming months.