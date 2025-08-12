Fujifilm PH intros initiative to revive print culture

Fujifilm Philippines has introduced Fujifilm Prints, a new product line aimed at promoting the value of tangible photographs among younger Filipinos while incorporating modern printing technologies.

Launched under the tagline “Memories by Fujifilm,” the initiative seeks to blend nostalgia with innovation, offering products for both consumers and businesses.

As part of the rollout, the company is reintroducing the Fujifilm QuickSnap single-use camera to the local market.

The compact camera comes with 27 exposures, 135mm color negative film, a 32mm f/10 fixed-focus lens, and a shutter speed of 1/140 second.

Two classic film stocks are also making a return. The Fujifilm C200 — a 135mm color negative film with 36 exposures — caters to both outdoor and indoor flash photography, delivering enhanced color reproduction, sharpness, and fine grain.

The Fujifilm C400, also with 36 exposures, offers a wider exposure latitude for reliable results across varied lighting conditions, targeting users seeking professional-quality prints.

For businesses, Fujifilm is expanding its printing solutions through the Fujifilm Prints range. The instax Biz Pop portable booth enables event organizers and brands to produce instant keepsakes for guests.

The Fujifilm DX400 inkjet printer offers compact, high-speed printing for mobile event setups, while the Fujifilm CX3240 multifunction electrophotographic printer supports heavyweight and curved-edge paper, double-sided and borderless printing, and automatic tray switching.

Notably, the CX3240 can produce true borderless prints without post-production trimming.