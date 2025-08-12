Gov’t approves PH’s first robotic ‘CyberKnife’ cancer treatment facility

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Board of Investments (BOI), has approved the registration of Asian Hospital Inc.’s (AHI) CyberKnife Radiotherapy Service — the country’s first facility to offer an advanced, AI-driven cancer treatment technology.

Valued at ₱334 million, the project introduces the US FDA-approved CyberKnife system to the Philippines, enabling faster, more precise, and non-invasive treatment.

The robotic radiosurgery platform delivers sub-millimeter radiation accuracy, reducing exposure to healthy tissue and cutting treatment sessions from the typical 28–39 down to just one to five.

“We are proud to support forward-looking investments like CyberKnife that harness state-of-the-art technology to address pressing public health needs,” Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary and BOI chair Cristina A. Roque said.

Designed to treat both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors in sensitive areas such as the brain, spine, lungs, liver, and prostate, the CyberKnife system uses AI motion tracking and real-time robotic targeting to deliver radiation from multiple angles with extreme precision.

While housed in a premium medical facility, AHI is ensuring broad accessibility. It will partner with the Philippine Children’s Medical Center to treat pediatric cancer patients through PhilHealth’s No Balance Billing Program.

Additional assistance will come from HMOs, the Department of Health’s Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) program, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s medical aid services.

The CyberKnife unit will operate as a standalone facility within the Asian Cancer Institute in Muntinlupa City, complete with its own entrance, consultation rooms, CT scan area, and radiation-safe bunker.

BOI managing head and DTI undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo called the project “a clear signal that the Philippines is ready to embrace next-generation healthcare technologies and serve more people with compassion and precision.”

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the country, with 33,910 deaths recorded from January to August 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Despite having more than 110 health facilities, Muntinlupa previously had no dedicated cancer treatment center — a gap AHI’s investment now aims to fill.

Commercial operations are set to begin in August 2025, marking a milestone in the country’s push toward innovative, inclusive, and advanced healthcare services.