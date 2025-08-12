Maya unveils Black Credit Card, Preferred Program to expand access to premium financial services

Digital bank and e-wallet operator Maya has launched the Maya Black Credit Card and Maya Black Preferred program, a dual offering designed to integrate consumer and enterprise experiences within a single financial ecosystem.

The nationwide rollout follows a pilot in May 2025 that attracted more than 40,000 cardholders. The Maya Black Credit Card seeks to make premium financial products more accessible, offering both secured and unsecured credit lines, quick digital approvals, no annual fees, and instant virtual issuance.

Cardholders earn Maya Miles for every transaction, which will soon be redeemable for direct payments at participating Maya Black Preferred merchants or convertible to travel rewards such as Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles.

New users receive 3,000 bonus miles when they activate their physical card and spend at least ₱5,000 within the first 60 days.

The card also offers global airport lounge access via DragonPass, covering PAGSS and Marhaba lounges at NAIA, and is accepted at over 130 million merchants worldwide through Visa.

Its numberless card design, combined with in-app controls for freezing or replacing the card, strengthens security.

Complementing the credit card, the Maya Black Preferred program connects Maya’s credit platform with over 600 partner merchants nationwide, offering cardholders up to 10x Maya Miles for purchases at participating establishments. The program also aims to boost merchant loyalty by linking rewards directly to consumer spending.

Maya plans to use insights from its merchant tools — Maya Checkout, Maya POS, and Maya Business Manager — to create tailored credit solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), potentially enabling faster approvals, improved risk assessments, and personalized offers.

Industry data highlights the market potential: the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported in 2021 that 56% of Filipino adults faced challenges obtaining a credit card, while TransUnion data shows that only 15% held one in 2023.

“We’re not just launching a credit card — we’re activating the full power of Maya’s ecosystem,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya group president and co-founder of Maya Bank, at the August 6 launch.

“Through innovations such as the Maya Black Preferred partner program, we will not only broaden access to credit but also deliver enhanced value for consumers and businesses alike.”