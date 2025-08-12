Shopee PH rolls out training roadshow for local MSMEs

E-commerce platform Shopee has launched its 2025 Tatak Pinoy MSME Training Roadshow in partnership with local government units (LGUs) and national agencies.

The program aims to provide training and resources for Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to operate in the digital marketplace.

The Tatak Pinoy initiative began as a campaign promoting Filipino sellers and products and has since developed into a program focused on MSME capacity building.

Through its Tatak Pinoy International component, Shopee has worked with nearly 200,000 local sellers and supported the sale of over 22 million Filipino-made products overseas.

In the past decade, the platform has conducted around 100,000 hours of training for MSMEs nationwide.

Jack Ng, head of commercial at Shopee Philippines, said the company is working with LGUs to extend training and support to more communities.

The 2025 roadshow began in Mandaluyong City, where about 200 local MSMEs participated. It is scheduled to visit 10 more cities — San Juan, Pasig, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Quezon City, Calamba, Laguna, Naga, Meycauayan, and Guiguinto — with additional locations planned across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao by December 2025.

The training covers onboarding, product listing, digital marketing, data analytics, and cross-border selling. In Mandaluyong, Shopee partnered with SPX Express and Monee to hold sessions on logistics and financial management.

The company said the discussions are intended to help entrepreneurs improve business operations and identify opportunities for expansion.