Streaming remains dominant driver of PH music industry with P4.6B in revenues

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it is stepping up efforts to strengthen copyright protection and promote the use of digital platforms in the local music industry, aiming to push the country higher in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global rankings.

According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2025, the Philippines generated $88.3 million (₱5.1 billion) in recorded music revenues in 2024 — a 17.9% year-on-year increase and the second-fastest growth rate in Southeast Asia.

Streaming technology remained the dominant driver, accounting for 91.6% or $80.9 million (₱4.6 billion) of total revenues, with usage climbing 19.8% from 2023.

Meanwhile, physical formats such as CDs and vinyl further declined but still contributed 0.3% to the market. Downloads and other digital formats saw a 4.2% drop, making up 6.7% of sales.

Emerging revenue streams tied to technology — such as synchronization rights for online content and video games — surged 52.9%, while performance rights revenue, boosted by digital distribution and licensing systems, more than doubled.

IPOPHL director general Brigitte M. da Costa Villaluz emphasized that technology is now integral to monetizing Filipino music worldwide.

“We support copyright protection in the music sector as more artists utilize digital tools to expand their reach,” she said.

The digital shift has also shaped the Philippines’ official Top 20 songs of 2024, with homegrown acts such as TJ Monterde, Maki “Dilaw,” Dionela, and pop group BINI earning top spots alongside global artists.

IPOPHL said its push aligns with broader trends in the creative economy, where streaming, digital licensing, and online music discovery platforms are redefining how Filipino artists connect with audiences globally.