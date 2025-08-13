PLDT Enterprise to resell Starlink satellite Internet in PH

PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT, has been authorized to resell Starlink services in the Philippines, offering satellite-based Internet access to areas with limited or no connectivity.

The partnership will use Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology to provide connectivity solutions for businesses in underserved and hard-to-reach locations.

According to PLDT Enterprise, the service can be used to support operations, maintain communications, and provide backup connectivity where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable.

The integration of Starlink complements PLDT Enterprise’s existing services, which include fiber, wireless, and managed connectivity.

Company officials said the addition aims to improve service coverage for industries such as logistics, banking, agriculture, education, healthcare, and disaster response. Mobile operations, such as transport hubs, are also seen as potential users of the technology.

“Through the integration of Starlink, we are extending the reach and resilience of our connectivity solutions, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited,” said Mitch Locsin, first vice president and head of enterprise core business at PLDT and Smart.

The company noted that Starlink’s network can reroute Internet traffic through gateways in other locations, allowing businesses to maintain connectivity during local service disruptions.

With the inclusion of Starlink in its portfolio, PLDT Enterprise said it can offer a wider range of solutions, including managed SD-WAN, Internet of Things (IoT) services, data centers, and cybersecurity.