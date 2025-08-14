AGN rolls out mission-critical systems in PH

AGN Network Solutions, a provider of mission-critical technologies, has unveiled a new suite of AI-driven safety, energy, and cybersecurity solutions aimed at ensuring operational continuity in both emergencies and day-to-day operations.

Among the newly launched innovations is AIRA Track, an advanced facial recognition and person-tracking system compatible with existing IP CCTV infrastructure.

Capable of reducing investigation time by up to 70%, the platform allows rapid identification and movement tracing across multiple camera feeds without costly hardware upgrades.

The technology is poised to benefit agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The company also introduced ARVAS, a self-learning video management system powered by machine learning.

Within two weeks of deployment, ARVAS establishes an environmental baseline to autonomously detect anomalies such as fire, smoke, loitering, falls, and other unusual behaviors, enabling faster alerts and emergency response.

In the energy space, AGN presented the EFOY Methanol Fuel Cell, a compact clean-power solution ideal for remote or off-grid operations.

A single 10-liter methanol tank can sustain operations for up to three months, offering an alternative where conventional generators are not viable.

For network protection, the company launched Invisiron Stealth Cybersecurity, a next-generation security appliance that operates without an IP address — rendering networks virtually invisible to potential attackers and offering an additional layer of defense beyond traditional firewalls.

Established in 2008, AGN Network Solutions began by delivering mission-critical communications, including satellite connectivity and portable satellite phones for disaster response.

Over the years, it has expanded into AI surveillance, clean energy solutions, and public Internet innovations such as the first Piso WiFi Vendo in 2015, consistently implementing high-standard technologies across the country.

“Preparedness is no longer optional — it’s essential,” the company emphasized, underscoring its commitment to delivering solutions that work when they are needed most.