Akaso PH intros 360° camera for content creators

Akaso Philippines, a subsidiary of the Chinese compact camera manufacturer, has officially launched the Akaso 360, a budget-friendly 360° camera aimed at everyday creators seeking immersive content capabilities.

Distributed locally by Super East Asia Enterprises, the Akaso 360 features Supersmooth 360° stabilization and Horizon Lock technology for steady footage, dual 1/2-inch 48 MP CMOS sensors, and a wide f/2.25 aperture, enabling 5.7K 360° video recording and 72 MP photos.

The device sports a 2.29-inch touchscreen, a weatherproof casing, and a compact, lightweight design. It can capture up to 120 minutes of continuous 5.7K video, with built-in wind noise reduction and features such as AI Tracking and the Invisible Selfie Stick for dynamic shots.

Content editing is supported through the Akaso 360 app and Akaso 360 Studio PC software, offering quick reframing and post-production tools.

The standard package, priced at ₱11,998, includes two batteries, a charger, and a pouch, while the ₱15,988 Creator Combo adds an extra battery, multi-battery charger, and selfie stick.

The August 8 launch event also showcased Akaso’s wider product lineup, including the V Series, Brave Series, and EK Series, catering to varying lifestyles from casual vlogging to extreme sports.