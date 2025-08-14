Epson PH lifts curtains on new document scanners

Epson Philippines has released two new A4 document scanners — the WorkForce DS-1730 and DS-1760WN — aimed at providing scanning solutions for various business requirements.

Both models feature an automatic document feeder (ADF) with a capacity of 60 sheets, capable of scanning up to 30 pages per minute, and an integrated flatbed that scans a page in approximately seven seconds. The flatbed can handle thick or fragile items such as photos, ID cards, and booklets.

The DS-1760WN includes a 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen and supports operation without a PC, enabling direct scanning to network folders, USB drives, cloud services, or email.

Both scanners offer duplex scanning, text enhancement, document edge correction, and punch hole removal. Users can combine scans from the ADF and flatbed into a single file.

Additional functions include image sensor glass dirt detection, automatic cropping of multiple items in a single scan, and integration with Document Capture Pro software.

This software allows the creation of up to 30 preset scan jobs, conversion of scanned documents into searchable PDFs or editable Office files via optical character recognition (OCR), and sending files to cloud storage, email, or network folders. The scanners also support barcode recognition, MRZ recognition, and advanced file naming and sorting.

According to Epson, up to 30% of the main body of both models is made from recycled plastics.

Epson Philippines head of marketing Noelle Gonzalez said the company designed the new models with speed, functionality, and environmental considerations in mind.