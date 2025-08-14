Ford PH debuts first electric, hybrid vehicles in major EV push

Ford Philippines has rolled out its first lineup of electrified vehicles in the country, unveiling the Ford Territory Hybrid and the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The launch, held on August 8 at the BGC Amphitheatre with simultaneous events in Pampanga, Cebu, and Davao, marked a milestone for the automotive firm as it ramps up its electric vehicle (EV) presence in the Philippine market.

Photo shows (from left) Pedro Simoes, president and managing director of Ford PH; Ziyad Dallalah, product development manager at Ford Int’l Markets Group; and Ryan Lorenzo, director for product retail marketing and business growth at Ford PH

Ford Territory Hybrid

Powered by a combination of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) and an integrated electric motor, the Territory Hybrid features four powertrain modes — All Electric, Series, Parallel, and Energy Recovery — that enable seamless switching between power sources.

Its ICE engine doubles as a generator, recharging the battery during braking or coasting. This hybrid system delivers a 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 8.5 seconds.

The vehicle also boasts upgraded infotainment hardware, enhanced sound systems, 360-degree cameras, and advanced driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s iconic muscle car has been reimagined as a high-performance all-electric SUV. The Mustang Mach-E comes with an all-wheel drive setup, dual motors, and an 88kWh lithium-ion NMC battery capable of delivering up to 550 km on a full charge.

Drivers can choose between three modes — Whisper, Engage, and Unbridle — to balance performance and efficiency.

Charging options include an 11 kW AC charger (full charge in 11 hours) and a 150 kW DC fast charger (80% charge in 45 minutes).

Inside, the Mach-E features a 10.2-inch digital cluster, a 15.5-inch central touchscreen, and seamless smartphone integration via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the FordPass app.

Market Outlook and Pricing

Pedro Simoes, president and managing director of Ford Philippines, said the launch reflects the brand’s DNA of being “fun to drive, reliable, capable, and smart,” adding that the Filipino market is an ideal starting point for its new electrified lineup.

Ford Philippines is also building a comprehensive support network, including a dedicated parts and solutions center, to ensure availability of components and efficient after-sales service.

Pricing starts at ₱1,399,000 for the Ford Territory Trend Hybrid and ₱1,599,000 for the Territory Titanium Hybrid. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is priced from ₱3,499,000.