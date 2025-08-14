Metrobank goes digital with early holiday financial challenge

Local lender Metrobank is harnessing digital platforms and online tools to help Filipinos jump-start their financial goals through its early holiday campaign, launched this August.

The initiative blends financial literacy with social media engagement, encouraging people to set and share personal milestones such as owning a home or car.

Building on last year’s G.I.F.T. framework — “Get guided by goals, Invest your bonus wisely, Follow a budget plan, and Take advantage of deals” — Metrobank has rolled out the #EarlyGIFT Challenge.

Participants can declare a realistic 12-month goal, post it on social media using the campaign hashtag, and motivate others to do the same.

The program is backed by Metrobank’s Happy Holideals promos, which are accessible through its website and online application portals.

Digital applicants can take advantage of low-interest rates — starting at 8.70% per annum for car loans and 6.50% for home loans — along with waived processing fees of up to PHP100,000. Car loans also include one-year free car insurance from AXA Philippines.

Applicants must have their loans approved by October 15 and booked by October 31, with both in-branch and online channels open for submissions.

By going digital-first, Metrobank aims to make the loan process faster and more convenient, especially for tech-savvy borrowers who prefer to transact without visiting a branch.

Metrobank chief marketing officer Digs Dimagiba said during the August 8 launch event that starting financial planning early — and sharing it publicly — creates a “supportive atmosphere” where family and friends can encourage one another.

The event was highlighted by a performance from Filipino holiday icon Jose Mari Chan, further cementing the campaign’s festive appeal.