Samsung PH, PC Express showcase next-generation AI-driven monitors

Samsung Philippines has unveiled its latest innovations in display technology at the “Redefine Vision AI: Samsung One Monitor Launch” event, held in partnership with PC Express.

The showcase featured the company’s newest Smart, ViewFinity, and Odyssey monitor lines, designed to cater to professionals, creatives, and gamers alike.

Leading the lineup is the Smart Monitor M9, which integrates advanced AI features to enhance both picture and sound quality.

Its 4K AI Upscaling Pro technology upgrades lower-resolution content to stunning ultra-high-definition, while the OLED panel delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors.

With a 165Hz refresh rate, it offers smooth, responsive gameplay and optimizes settings based on the type of game being played.

For creative professionals, the 37-inch ViewFinity S8 boasts exceptional color accuracy with a 99% sRGB color gamut.

Recognized as the largest 16:9 4K monitor in the market, it provides ample screen space to focus on work without distractions.

Samsung’s Odyssey gaming series continues to push immersive experiences with features like advanced eye-tracking and 3D AI Video Conversion — bringing lifelike visuals without the need for special glasses.

The 27-inch Odyssey 3D

The 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 stands out with 240Hz refresh rates, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and rich contrast for high-performance gaming.

To address burn-in concerns, Samsung has equipped its OLED monitors with OLED Safeguard+ technology, complemented by Dynamic Cooling and thermal modulation to maintain optimal temperature and image quality.

As part of its partnership with PC Express, Samsung is offering special promotions from August 12 to 17 at all PC Express branches, including the flagship SM Makati Cyberzone store. Discounts apply to select models such as:

32″ Smart Monitor M8 M80F – ₱39,200 → ₱29,099

32″ Smart Monitor M9 M90SF 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI – ₱89,530 → ₱69,999

27″ Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF – ₱68,310 → ₱60,500

32″ Odyssey OLED G8 G81SF – ₱73,280 → ₱64,900

27″ Odyssey 3D G90XF Gaming Monitor – ₱81,380 → ₱72,050

Other Samsung monitor models are also available with promotional discounts during the same period.