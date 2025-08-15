GCash rolls out ‘Tap to Pay’ feature

Actress and fashion personality Heart Evangelista-Escudero joined mobile wallet GCash at the official launch of its new “Tap to Pay” feature during the latest GCash Spotlight event at BGC in Taguig City.

The launch follows the release of a short film featuring Evangelista promoting the payment service, which allows users to make transactions via near-field communication (NFC) on Mastercard-enabled terminals. The Tap to Pay feature can be used both in the Philippines and abroad through GCash’s partnership with Alipay+ and Mastercard.

Hosted by television personality Boy Abunda, the event featured a discussion on Evangelista’s career, personal milestones, and views on fashion.

Event host Boy Abunda interviews Heart Evangelista-Escudero and stylist Pam Quinones

Evangelista, who recently turned 40 and marked her 27th year in the entertainment industry, spoke about changes in her perspective and priorities. She described fashion as a form of self-expression and an investment, emphasizing dressing according to personal preference rather than trends.

Celebrity stylist Pam Quinones also participated in the program, leading a segment on building personal style and making practical clothing choices. She encouraged mindful purchasing, highlighting the value of versatile pieces that can be worn in multiple settings.

GCash Spotlight’s program included interactive segments, such as a “Tap or Pass” game where Evangelista, Abunda, and Quinones discussed whether they would purchase certain items.

Ferdie Perez, product innovation head at G-Xchange Inc., said the Tap to Pay feature aims to provide users with more convenient payment options. The service allows customers to complete transactions without signatures or PINs, requiring only a tap of their device or card.