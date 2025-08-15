Gov’t pilots tech-enabled unified PWD ID system

The government has begun the pilot rollout of a unified identification system for persons with disabilities (PWDs), a move aimed at streamlining access to benefits while stamping out the widespread use of fake IDs.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the program is now live in 35 areas nationwide, starting in San Miguel, Bulacan, and will soon reach Pasay City, Muntinlupa City, and Santa Rosa City in Laguna.

Around 200,000 PWDs are expected to join the pilot phase, with full implementation projected to benefit some 2 million individuals across the country.

The new unified PWD ID comes with multiple security and verification features, including:

A digital version accessible via mobile app or Web portal

A QR code for instant authentication by business establishments

An RFID-enabled physical card for added protection against tampering

Local government units will process applications and verify eligibility through their Persons with Disability Affairs Offices, while the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) will oversee centralized printing of IDs.

Officials said the unified ID system is designed not only to make transactions faster and more convenient for legitimate PWDs, but also to restore public trust in the privileges granted under the law by eliminating fraudulent claims.

The rollout covers areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Rizal, Cavite, Camarines Norte, Aklan, Bohol, Bukidnon, and South Cotabato, among others.

According to the DSWD, the system’s digital infrastructure will allow for real-time verification, reducing delays and disputes at business establishments and ensuring that discounts and exemptions are granted without unnecessary questioning.