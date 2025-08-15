Indian firm iSON to invest $300M in PH digital infra

India-based technology conglomerate iSON Group is set to pour up to $300 million into the Philippines over the next decade, a move expected to boost nationwide connectivity, create jobs, and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

The investment plan includes building between 3,000 and 4,000 new telecommunication towers, with priority given to underserved rural areas.

The initiative is part of iSON Tower’s participation in the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)’s Common Tower Initiative, which seeks to reduce infrastructure duplication and lower costs for mobile network expansion.

The announcement was made following a meeting between Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and iSON Group chairman Vivek Gupta during the president’s state visit to India.

Under the plan, iSON Tower will construct 300 to 400 towers annually, supporting thousands of local contractors across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The company says the expansion will accelerate the Philippines’ shift toward a digitally connected and sustainable economy.

“iSON’s decision to broaden its investments in the Philippines is more than a vote of confidence in our economy — it is a partnership in nation-building,” Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

“Their work in building telecom towers directly supports our goal of bringing reliable mobile and internet services to remote communities, bringing high-quality jobs for Filipinos.”

The DTI said it will work with other government agencies to fast-track regulatory approvals and extend support through incentives available under the Create More law and the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP).

Operating in 35 countries with over 20,000 employees worldwide, iSON Group maintains its Philippine headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The company has already built 400 telecom towers nationwide to date.