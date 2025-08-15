REVIEW | nubia Music Pro smartphone

ZTE subsidiary nubia Technology has officially launched the nubia Music Pro, a smartphone designed specifically for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Sporting a vibrant retro design, the nubia Music Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

The standout feature of the phone is its DTS:X Ultra speaker panel located at the back, which is highlighted by a striking orange speaker cover, and LED ring light.

With two additional discreet speakers at either end, the device forms a 2.1-channel audio system, allowing users to link the phone to other devices and use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Powered by a Unisoc T7200 octa-core processor featuring an integrated Mali-57 GPU, the nubia Music Pro comes with 8GB of Dynamic RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage.

While this configuration allows the device to handle most applications, performance may lag in mid- to high-tier mobile gaming scenarios.

Despite its limitations, games like Mobile Legends can still run on high settings, albeit with some pixelation and rough movement.

nubia Music Pro Geekbench 6 scores

Mobile Legends gameplay at ultra settings

The Music Pro comes with a 50MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The cameras are enhanced with AI processing tools, including AI Eraser, Blur, Sky, Magic Editor, and Photo Search, making it easier to edit and enhance photos.

However, users may find that the camera performs best in good lighting conditions, falling short for quality content creation in low-light settings.

Sample photos using the nubia Music Pro

The main selling points of the nubia Music Pro is its robust audio capabilities, featuring two volume boost options, 300% and 600%, reaching up to 95dB.

For enhanced bass, the phone comes with a complimentary white snap-on case with a magnetic ring, and a separate Bluetooth speaker for richer sound experiences.

In addition to its audio features, the Music Pro offers near field communication (NFC) capabilities, enabling users to share music, trigger playlists, or play tracks with other Music Pro devices by simply touching them together.

The inclusion of NFC tags allows for customizable quick-access functions, by lightly tapping the phone on the tags.

The specifications of the nubia Music Pro include:

Processor: Unisoc T7200 Octa-core

Dimensions: 74.9mm x 163.6mm x 8.6mm

Weight: 202g

Display: 6.7″ IPS LCD

Resolution: 1612 x 720

Camera: 50MP main camera

Selfie Camera: 5MP front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: MyOS 14 (Android 14)

IP Rating: IP54 dust and water resistance

Memory and Storage: 8GB Dynamic RAM (4+4), 128GB

Design Options: Pop Art and Melody Wave

The package includes a charger, cable, NFC tags, two phone cases, and a Bluetooth speaker, making it a generous offering for its price tag of P4,299.

While the price point is lower than that of the nubia V70 Max, the Music Pro’s lower RAM, and the Android 14-based OS, may leave users seeking additional enhancements.

Overall, the nubia Music Pro presents a good and cheap option for those who prioritize audio quality in their smartphone experience, though it may benefit from a few tweaks to optimize its potential.