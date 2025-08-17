DTI orders e-commerce platforms to remove illegal vape listings

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has ordered e-commerce and digital platforms to immediately remove listings of illegal vapor products found to be circulating online, warning that failure to comply could result in penalties and possible suspension of operations in the Philippines.

Through its Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, their Devices, and Novel Tobacco Products (OSMV), the DTI said monitoring efforts uncovered the sale of uncertified vapor products on several online platforms.

Many of these items lack fiscal markings, tax stamps, and the required Philippine Standard (PS) License mark, in violation of Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, as well as other trade and industry laws.

Under the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, online platforms are mandated to block the sale and advertisement of regulated goods unless sellers present the necessary licenses and permits. Platforms have been given seven days to comply with DTI’s directive to remove all violative listings.

Failure to do so will make platforms subsidiarily or solidarily liable with erring merchants, exposing them to administrative and legal proceedings, fines, and possible suspension of operations.

At the same time, the DTI issued a public advisory warning against the sale of counterfeit “Black Ultra” vape products, which it said are unauthorized, uncertified, and not connected to any legitimate manufacturer.

Reports reaching the agency revealed that some distributors and retailers were misled into believing the products are part of the official X-Ultra line of X-Vape Technology Inc.

The agency warned that the fake “Black Ultra” items mislead consumers, pose health risks due to unregulated ingredients, distort fair market competition, and damage the reputation of legitimate vape brands.

Consumers were advised not to buy or use the counterfeit products, while retailers and distributors were reminded to verify their stocks with the DTI and comply with all regulations under RA 11900 and related administrative orders.