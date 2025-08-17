REVIEW | Ford Territory Sport 2024

The Ford Territory has been gaining traction among SUV fans since its launch in 2023, and its latest iteration — the Ford Territory Sport 2024 — carries that momentum forward.

This second-generation model is particularly noteworthy, as it’s expected to be the last high-end Territory powered purely by an internal combustion engine before Ford introduces the Territory Hybrid in August 2025.

Price and Positioning

Priced at ₱1.625 million, the Territory Sport sits as Ford’s most affordable SUV, making it an attractive option for buyers who want a premium feel without breaking the bank. It’s cheaper than many rivals yet still offers a strong mix of features and style.

Interiors

Design

The Territory Sport distinguishes itself from its siblings with a sportier, blacked-out look, swapping traditional chrome for dark accents on the grille and wheels. It’s a subtle but effective design choice that enhances its athletic character.

Performance

Under the hood is a 1.5L GTDI Inline-4 engine delivering 160 PS and 248 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed transmission and a 4×2 drivetrain.

On the road, the SUV feels powerful at higher RPMs, but drivers may notice a slight lag in acceleration thanks to the EcoBoost feature, which balances performance with fuel efficiency.

360° camera view

This takes some getting used to, but once you adapt, the power delivery feels smooth and responsive enough for city and highway driving.

Braking, on the other hand, leans toward the sensitive side. While this may not be an issue for cautious drivers, others might need time to adjust.

Overall, though, the ride is comfortable and stable, thanks to decent ground clearance and well-tuned suspension.

Tech and Safety

Ford has packed the Territory Sport with safety and driver-assist technology. It comes with 360° cameras, proximity sensors, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Parking Assist Options

The parking assist system is also a nice inclusion, though in practice, it can be tricky to use since it requires very specific conditions to work properly. Still, the added tech gives a layer of confidence to drivers who value safety above all.

These features are a huge plus, but they aren’t without quirks. In Manila traffic, the sensors can feel too sensitive, frequently beeping at passing motorcycles or nearby cars.

Interior and Infotainment

Step inside, and the Territory Sport greets you with a 12-inch colored touchscreen, rotary e-shifter, and tactile audio controls.

The layout looks modern, but usability could be improved — especially the audio controls, which are awkwardly placed and prone to accidental presses.

Steering Controls

Thankfully, Ford has rolled out a software update that allows owners to disable the panel and rely on the touchscreen or steering-wheel buttons instead.

Cabin comfort is good overall, with plenty of tech and space that makes daily driving enjoyable.

Verdict

At ₱1.625 million, the Ford Territory Sport 2024 strikes a solid balance between affordability, style, and tech. It isn’t perfect — the sensitive sensors, lag in acceleration, and awkward audio controls are areas that could be refined — but it offers great value for buyers who want a stylish, feature-packed SUV without going over budget.

For those looking for alternatives, Ford also offers the Titanium X (₱1.559M) and the base Titanium (₱1.335M) — both slightly cheaper but with fewer bells and whistles.

Pros:

Sporty, blacked-out styling

Strong tech and safety features

Comfortable ride at an affordable price

Cons:

Noticeable acceleration lag

Overly sensitive sensors in traffic

Awkwardly placed audio controls

Overall Rating: ★★★★☆ (4/5)

The Ford Territory Sport 2024 is a strong contender in the compact SUV market — especially for budget-conscious buyers who still want plenty of tech and style.