Senators call for crackdown on online gambling hidden in apps

Several senators have raised alarm over the growing presence of online gambling operations embedded in popular apps and digital platforms, urging government regulators to move swiftly in shutting them down.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to immediately delink gambling platforms from messaging and e-commerce apps such as Viber, Telegram, and Lazada.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that online gambling has infiltrated widely used platforms. This is a malicious and predatory practice we should not tolerate. Government action must be faster — our phones and apps cannot simply be turned into casinos,” Gatchalian said.

The senator added that stronger regulations, not just outright bans, are needed to curb the problem. He cited the persistence of e-sabong despite a government prohibition, warning that gambling operators will only shift underground without stricter enforcement.

Meanwhile, Sen. Erwin Tulfo commended e-wallet companies for promptly complying with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s directive to remove links to gambling platforms. However, he noted that gambling firms have already begun migrating to other digital platforms.

“The fight against online gambling addiction is far from over. Operators are shifting to messaging apps and even e-commerce sites to keep their business alive,” said Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement.

He cited the case of BingoPlus, which has been informing users it remains accessible via its website, app, and even Viber, while still offering voucher purchases through Lazada.

For his part, Sen. Bam Aquino welcomed the BSP order requiring e-wallet providers to sever ties with gambling operators but reiterated his call for a total ban on online gambling.

“We welcome the BSP’s move and urge e-wallet providers to decouple entirely from online gambling. What we truly need is a total ban to protect Filipino families and society from its harmful effects,” Aquino said.

Aquino also criticized Pagcor for what he described as a “double standard,” banning gambling sites near schools and churches while allowing gambling through smartphones.