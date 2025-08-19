AMD dangles all-expense-paid gamer getaway in Thailand

AMD Philippines has announced a new promotion giving Filipino gamers the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to one of the region’s biggest gaming events, gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show.

Running from Aug. 1 to Sept. 14, 2025, the campaign is being held in partnership with Trip.com and will send two lucky winners — each with a companion — on a trip valued at around $3,800. The prize includes round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, and event tickets.

To join, customers must purchase either an eligible AMD-powered laptop or a Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU bundle from participating stores listed on www.AMDgaming.gg/2025/gamingdeals/PH.

Participants must then submit a short creative answer, in no more than 50 words, to the question: “Why do you want to travel to and experience gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show?”

One grand prize winner will be chosen from each category — laptop buyers and component buyers. Aside from the main prize, all eligible entries will also receive a 6% discount voucher from Trip.com.

