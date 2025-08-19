DICT chief says ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ not an anti-telco bill

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda said the proposed “Konektadong Pinoy” bill is designed to strengthen consumer rights and expand affordable connectivity, not to undercut the country’s telecommunications providers.

Speaking at a Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) event on Monday, Aug. 18, Aguda said the bill seeks to ensure universal Internet access for Filipinos, with provisions for faster customer service response times and fairer service practices.

“The goal is connectivity for the Filipino people. This is not meant to discourage existing players but to encourage expansion and competition that benefits consumers,” Aguda told reporters.

He added that the DICT will soon release a study by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) showing a drop in Internet service prices in the Philippines due to heightened market competition. Ongoing talks with private telcos, he said, focus on reducing both infrastructure costs and subscription fees.

Aguda also revealed that the DICT is preparing a department order extending tower operators’ licenses to 15 years, in a bid to attract more investment. Meanwhile, DICT legal teams are finalizing fair-use rules for new players’ access to existing infrastructure.

Converge ICT CEO Dennis Uy, who also chairs PCCI’s 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E), expressed support for the bill but called for a strong regulatory framework and clear Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) to safeguard consumer protection. Converge also signed a memorandum of understanding with DICT to strengthen efforts against online scams.

On infrastructure development, Aguda reported that Phases 1 to 3 of the National Fiber Act were completed last month in Tacloban, two years ahead of schedule.

Phases 4 and 5, linking Mindanao to Luzon and Visayas, have also been launched and are targeted for completion before the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The event also previewed highlights of the upcoming 51st PBC&E, including a Tech Showcase featuring innovations from local and international firms, and a National Hackathon Championship with participants from top universities across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The conference and expo will be held on October 20–21 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. Interested participants may pre-register through the PCCI website and official Facebook page.