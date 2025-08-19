Phoenix Petroleum ties up with V-Green to build nationwide EV charging network

Phoenix Petroleum has teamed up with V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines to roll out electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, making Phoenix the first local fuel company to collaborate with V-Green in expanding the Philippine EV infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Phoenix will lease space at its service stations for the installation of V-Green charging units. Construction is currently underway at three Luzon sites, with expansion set to follow in Cebu and Davao.

The initiative seeks to accelerate the adoption of clean and sustainable transportation by providing more convenient charging options, particularly for VinFast customers and the growing EV taxi fleet of Green GSM.

“This is more than just a contract signing — it’s the beginning of a meaningful partnership,” said Kim Ira Cabaccang, Phoenix Petroleum general manager for retail.

“We are proud to work with V-Green to enable more sustainable transport solutions. This move reflects our dual-energy approach, combining traditional fuels with emerging clean technologies to meet the evolving needs of Filipino commuters.”

Luu Viet Hung, CEO of V-Green Philippines, said the partnership will help scale up EV adoption nationwide.

“Our mission has been to make green mobility accessible, scalable, and impactful. Partnering with Phoenix allows us to reach even more communities and build a nationwide charging network that supports our growing EV fleet.”