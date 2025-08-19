Report highlights shifts in credit perceptions of Pinoys, rise of fintech use

TransUnion Philippines has released its 2025 Credit Perception Index (CPI), showing stable credit sentiment among Filipinos while highlighting both the growing role of digital financial tools and persistent barriers to wider adoption.

The nationwide survey recorded a CPI score of 73, nearly unchanged from 74 in 2024. Trust in credit products rose by six points, but willingness to use credit after exposure to its benefits declined by nine points, a shift linked to concerns over high interest rates and digital fraud.

The study also noted increased awareness of specific financial products, with more respondents expressing interest in payday loans, micro loans, mobile loans, personal loans, and “buy now, pay later” services.

Overall, 69% of Filipinos said they understood what credit is, with younger generations showing stronger engagement with new financial tools.

Technology-driven finance continues to reshape entry points into the financial system. Among respondents, 91% of fintech users reported using at least one digital financial product.

E-wallets emerged as the most common first financial product for Filipinos, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, overtaking traditional bank accounts.

Fintech users also posted the highest CPI score at 74, with 71% reporting strong general credit knowledge, ahead of both the general population and the unbanked.

The survey indicated progress among the unbanked population, whose CPI score rose from 65 to 67. Their knowledge of credit products — particularly mobile loans, payday loans, and micro loans — showed marked improvement, though still lower than the general population.

Across all groups, interest rates and fraud risks were the top concerns, with more than half of respondents citing them as barriers to using credit.

Security and trust ranked just behind convenience as the main factors influencing engagement with financial institutions.

“The strong performance of FinTech users and the narrowing gap between the unbanked and general population reflect encouraging momentum toward greater financial inclusion,” said Peter Faulhaber, president and CEO of TransUnion Philippines.

“However, to fully unlock the benefits of credit and drive broader adoption, we must continue addressing persistent barriers – especially concerns around fraud and security that still deter many Filipinos from engaging with credit. By fostering trust and enhancing financial education, we can empower more Filipinos to participate confidently in the credit economy, helping build a financially resilient population that supports the nation’s journey toward upper-middle income status.”