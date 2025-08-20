New projectors from Epson PH bring 4K power to golf simulation

Epson Philippines has introduced a new series of WUXGA and 4K Enhancement projectors designed not only for business and immersive environments, but also for one of the fastest-growing segments in sports technology — golf simulation.

Among the eight new models — EB-L890E, EB-L690E, EB-L890U, EB-L790U, EB-L690U, EB-L790SE, EB-L690SE, and EB-L690SU — the EB-L690SE stands out as a game-changer for golfers and simulation centers.

With a throw ratio of 0.5, it delivers large-scale, high-brightness visuals even in compact spaces, providing the crisp detail and fluid motion essential for realistic golf play.

Equipped with Epson’s 4K Enhancement Technology, the projectors produce up to 4.6 million pixels, ensuring lifelike fairways, greens, and course details.

The 60Hz-compatible HDMI signal support (up to 3840 x 2160 resolution) guarantees smooth ball flight tracking, an essential feature for serious golfers looking to practice indoors.

“Golf simulation is about immersion and precision. The EB-L690SE is specifically designed to give players a premium visual experience that replicates real-life play,” said Noelle Gonzalez, head of marketing at Epson Philippines Corporation.

Beyond golf, Epson’s new projector line is versatile enough for modern workspaces, classrooms, and entertainment setups.

But for golfers, the addition of wireless connectivity options — including Miracast, Epson’s iProjection app, and Apple AirPlay 2 (except EB-L690SE) — means quick, seamless integration with tracking systems and simulation software.

Epson also emphasized sustainability in this lineup, incorporating up to 65% post-consumer resin in the projector body and 100% recycled pulp mold for packaging — offering eco-conscious golfers and businesses a greener choice without compromising performance.