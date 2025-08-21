AMD appoints Sunny Gandhi to lead commercial channel business in APJ

Chipmaking giant AMD has tapped Sunny Gandhi as senior director of commercial channel for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), strengthening its leadership team as it pushes to expand its commercial footprint in the region.

In his new role, Gandhi will oversee channel enablement, drive operational excellence, and spearhead sales strategies across AMD’s broad commercial channel ecosystem.

Gandhi brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in the IT industry, having held senior roles at major OEMs, distributors, and resellers across Asia Pacific, where he managed portfolios spanning channel, product, and category management.

“Sunny’s reputation as a trusted, results-driven leader makes him the ideal choice to lead the transformation of AMD’s commercial channel ecosystem,” said Nick Lazaridis, senior vice president of sales at AMD APJ.

“His proven ability to foster collaboration and drive change management within partner networks will be instrumental in expanding AMD’s commercial reach across APJ.”

Gandhi expressed enthusiasm about joining the company at what he described as a pivotal moment.

“I look forward to partnering with AMD’s world-class team and channel partners to deliver best-in-class experiences that drive innovation, operational rigor, and shared growth,” he said.

The appointment reflects AMD’s strategy to strengthen its channel organization in APJ by bringing in seasoned executives and deepening collaboration across its partner network, reinforcing the foundation for continued growth.