Jabra PH rolls out Android-powered video bar for small meeting rooms

Jabra Philippines has introduced its latest video conferencing solution with the launch of the PanaCast 40 Video Bar System (VBS), an Android-powered device designed specifically for small meeting rooms.

Unveiled during an event on Aug. 19, the PanaCast 40 features a 180° field of view (FoV) through a dual-camera system with advanced stitching technology, ensuring all participants remain visible in compact spaces.

Complementing its video capabilities, the device delivers premium audio performance with a built-in high-quality speaker and six microphones powered by adaptive beamforming and intelligent audio algorithms from parent company GN Group.

Jabra emphasized the system’s ease of installation and user-friendly design, allowing first-time users to get it running directly from its packaging.

Its simplified cable routing further reduces setup time, while accessory compatibility with the larger PanaCast 50 VBS ensures consistent user experience across different room sizes.

Jabra 40 VBS 180 camera view

Certified for Android, the PanaCast 40 VBS supports major platforms including Zoom and Microsoft Teams, while also offering Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) deployment options. Optional accessories such as a touch controller and detachable faceplate are available as part of bundled packages.

To future-proof investments, Jabra has integrated the device with ecosystem partners, streamlined manageability through Jabra+ software, and extended coverage under Jabra Warranty+ services.

The pricing for the PanaCast 40 VBS are given below: