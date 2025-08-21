Smart debuts Multi SIM eSIM adapter, expands streaming partners

Smart Communications has launched the Multi SIM eSIM adapter to bring eSIM capabilities to non-eSIM-capable Android devices.

Anastacio “Boy” Martirez, Smart’s chief operating officer, said the move underscores the company’s strategy to extend advanced connectivity to more users without requiring costly hardware upgrades.

“Through the Multi SIM, even older devices can now harness the flexibility of eSIM services,” Martirez noted.

The Smart Multi SIM adapter allows users to store and manage up to five eSIM profiles within a single device, removing the need for multiple physical SIM cards or handsets.

Profiles are managed through the Smart Multi SIM App, available on the Google Play Store, which lets subscribers seamlessly switch between mobile numbers.

Priced at ₱119, the Multi SIM kit comes with a physical SIM card, 5 GB of open-access data, and 10 minutes of call validity for three days.

It also integrates with Smart’s latest services, including the Smart Trave app and KiQ, introduced earlier this month.

Smart’s prepaid brand TNT is offering a parallel version, branded as eSIM-dot, with the same features and pricing.

Anastacio “Boy” Martirez, Smart’s chief operating officer, introducing the company’s new streaming partners

Complementing its hardware innovation, Smart also expanded its content ecosystem through partnerships with local streaming platforms Cignal Play, iWant, Viva One, and Watchapp.

Subscriptions can be charged via Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), enabling seamless payments from prepaid load or postpaid accounts.

Content pricing starts at ₱5 per episode or ₱35 per month, making on-demand digital entertainment more accessible, especially for Filipinos without traditional banking access.