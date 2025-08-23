DIGITAL INFLUENCER | The most human brands will lead the AI future

In a world obsessed with speed, scale, and automation, the Philippine Marketing Association’s theme for its 71st anniversary, “AI-Nabled, Heart-Centered Marketing,” offers a timely reminder: technology should not just make us faster. It should make us better.

I have the honor of speaking at PMA’s 5th General Membership Meeting, where I will share how responsible AI and inclusive digital strategies can empower SMEs to grow with confidence, purpose, and heart.

While most conversations around AI tend to focus on productivity, I believe it is time we shift the lens from efficiency to empathy.

Artificial intelligence is powerful. It can write copy, predict behavior, sort data, and help automate campaigns. But it does not understand cultural nuance. It does not feel what your customer feels. And it certainly does not know when a brand message misses the mark in a community context.

AI-generated content may be efficient, but it can also be misleading, generic, or biased. Without careful review, marketers risk losing the very trust they seek to build.

As marketers, our human judgment, our ability to listen, to contextualize, to care, remains irreplaceable. The danger lies not in using AI, but in using it without intention.

SMEs are already exploring AI for social media content, customer segmentation, and inventory forecasts. But as these tools become more accessible, the real challenge is not simply adoption. It is alignment. We need to ask: Does the output reflect our brand values? Is the message inclusive, respectful, and helpful? Are we building trust, or simply pushing for more clicks?

In an age of instant feedback and ethical scrutiny, trust is the new marketing currency.

One real-world example comes from Starbucks. Through its Deep Brew platform, the brand recommends drinks, tailors, offers, and optimizes store operations based on customer behavior. It is about automation and relevance.

The system suggests what feels right for each customer at the right moment, not just what is most profitable or convenient for the brand. This example is cited to show how a global company applies AI with empathy and customer insight. SMEs can learn from this approach by starting small, staying human, and growing responsibly.

When we talk about inclusive AI strategies, we must go beyond basic accessibility. Inclusion also involves language, digital access, cultural sensitivity, and emotional tone.

Designing campaigns that are not only data-driven but also welcoming, representative, and mindful of who might be left out. Inclusivity ensures that technology reaches people and respects them.

In my work, I have seen how AI can be used to amplify values, not just voices. Whether through our Purchasing Managers Index studies, our storybooks on digital citizenship, such as Laya and the Mirror and Liam’s Search for Likes, or digital leadership training programs for companies, I have found that the most meaningful growth always happens when technology serves a clear purpose.

It is possible to be smart with AI and still stay deeply human.

Organizations like PMA have a valuable opportunity to lead in this space. By hosting AI Bootcamps, launching case studies that explore trust in marketing, supporting story-driven campaigns on digital responsibility, and developing readiness assessments, they can help businesses explore AI with confidence. These are trust-building initiatives that position Filipino marketing professionals as thoughtful, purpose-driven innovators.

While concerns about job loss or creative decline are real, we can respond with intention rather than fear. I encourage marketers to integrate empathy, context, and wisdom into their use of AI tools.