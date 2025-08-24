With no reported veto, ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ lapses into law

The “Konektadong Pinoy” Act, a landmark measure aimed at revolutionizing Internet access across the Philippines, appears to have officially lapsed into law after Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took no action within the 30-day constitutional deadline.

The enrolled copy of the “Konektadong Pinoy” bill was officially transmitted to Malacañang on July 24, starting the 30-day countdown for presidential action.

Under Philippine legislative procedure, an enrolled bill is the final version of a proposed law, approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and certified by their respective secretaries.

Once sent to the president, it becomes law either through a signature or by default after 30 days without action, barring a veto. With Marcos Jr. neither signing nor vetoing the measure, the bill automatically lapsed into law on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Sen. Imee Marcos, principal author of the proposed law, had earlier urged her brother, the president, to sign the bill without delay and called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to begin drafting its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

Quoting the president’s own 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), she stressed the urgency of digital transformation in government.

Sen. Marcos said this underscores the need for the swift implementation of the measure, which seeks to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and improve services for Filipinos.

Formally known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, the Konektadong Pinoy Act seeks to liberalize the country’s data transmission industry by:

Removing the requirement of a congressional franchise for Data Transmission Industry Participants (DTIPs)

Streamlining registration to ease market entry

Encouraging infrastructure sharing, including satellite deployment

Promoting competition to lower costs and expand coverage

Proponents believe the measure will dismantle outdated regulatory barriers and accelerate the Philippines’ digital transformation by expanding connectivity in rural and underserved areas.

Telco giant PLDT has welcomed the IRR process but hinted at a possible legal challenge, citing constitutional concerns.

Globe Telecom, on the other hand, urged a congressional review, pushing for industry voices to be considered in refining the framework.

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT, meanwhile, appears to have changed its earlier stance against the passage of the bill. Speaking at a Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) event on Monday, Aug. 18, Converge ICT CEO Dennis Uy expressed support for the bill but called for a strong regulatory framework and clear IRR to safeguard consumer protection.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda has defended the law, emphasizing its pro-consumer orientation and its role in closing the country’s digital divide.

With the law seemingly in force, focus now shifts to drafting the IRR. Both industry players and policymakers expect contentious debates on how to balance liberalized market entry with safeguarding service quality.

The DICT is expected to spearhead this process, with early indications suggesting that new entrants may be required to prioritize underserved regions such as Mindanao.