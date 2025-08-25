DICT inks pact with tech firm Kintsugi to build data center in PH

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has signed a partnership with technology company Kintsugi to fast-track the country’s digital transformation through advanced infrastructure and next-generation technologies.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda and Kintsugi managing director Teo Teck San formalized the collaboration on Friday, Aug. 22, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlined a comprehensive digital roadmap for the country.

At the center of the agreement is the development, construction, and operation of a state-of-the-art data center, designed to strengthen the Philippine digital backbone and meet the growing demand for secure, high-capacity data services.

According to DICT, the data center will play a pivotal role in enhancing government operations, supporting business growth, and ensuring that communities across the country have access to reliable and resilient digital services.

With more industries shifting to online platforms and cloud-based systems, the facility is seen as essential to safeguarding national data infrastructure and addressing the risks posed by cyber threats.

Beyond infrastructure, the DICT–Kintsugi partnership is envisioned to drive technology adoption across the public sector. The MOU highlights joint initiatives in artificial intelligence integration, advanced cybersecurity solutions, scalable cloud infrastructure, and other digital innovations aimed at modernizing public service delivery.

Kintsugi brings extensive expertise in AI, robotics, renewable energy, advanced material science, and aerospace. Its global portfolio includes projects in AI-driven autonomy, hydrogen-powered transport, and next-generation material technologies.

By aligning its innovation-driven approach with DICT’s mandate to lead national digital transformation, the partnership seeks to deliver sustainable, future-ready solutions tailored to the local needs.

DICT officials emphasized that the collaboration with Kintsugi signals more than just an infrastructure project — it marks the beginning of a long-term alliance that will prepare the Philippines for the demands of the global digital economy.

By combining world-class technology expertise with government-led digital initiatives, the partnership aims to position the country as a competitive hub for innovation in Southeast Asia.

“The digitalization of public services is not just a matter of convenience; it is a matter of national competitiveness,” the DICT said in a statement, underscoring the urgency of adopting cutting-edge technologies in governance and national development.