Pinoy inventors feted for winning gold at Silicon Valley tech fest

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) honored four Filipino inventors whose groundbreaking technologies won gold medals at the 4th Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF) held on August 8-10, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.

The winning projects showcased how locally developed science and technology can provide practical, scalable solutions to urgent national challenges — from disaster response and healthcare to food security and sustainable materials.

Tech-Driven Rescue Solution

Engr. Ronald Pagsanghan was recognized for his “Unsinkable PortaBoat”, a lightweight, portable rescue vessel made from a fiberglass flexi-polymer composite and buoyant materials.

Designed for rapid deployment in flood-prone areas, the boat can carry up to 10 people and automatically drains water after capsizing, allowing continuous use during emergencies. The innovation has already been deployed in Regions I to V to aid typhoon and flood rescue operations.

Smart Rice Vending Machine

Inventor Jefferson Chong introduced the “Sultana Digital Rice Vendo Machine,” which allows consumers to buy freshly milled rice directly through automated vending.

By cutting milling fees to just ₱4 per kilo, the machine not only reduces rice prices but also supports farmers by making milling more accessible at the community level. The system also promotes healthier diets by providing freshly milled rice with lower sugar content.

Biotech for Kidney Health

The father-and-son tandem of Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez and Rigel Gomez developed “Sambacur Plus,” a supplement that leverages Philippine-grown herbs — sambong, banaba, turmeric-derived curcumin, and long pepper extract — to support kidney and liver health.

The biotech formulation has reportedly helped thousands of Filipinos manage creatinine levels and delay or avoid dialysis due to chronic kidney disease.

Eco-Innovation in Materials Science

Engr. Mark Kennedy Bantugon earned recognition for “Pili AdheSeal,” an adhesive sealant derived from resin of the native pili tree.

The eco-friendly material works on multiple surfaces, including glass, ceramics, and metals, and can be repurposed as fertilizer after use — addressing both performance and sustainability issues in the adhesives industry. Unlike conventional sealants, Pili AdheSeal is also non-toxic and emits a natural essential oil scent.

DOST secretary Renato Solidum Jr. lauded the inventors for pushing the boundaries of Filipino science and technology, proving that homegrown innovations can compete globally.

“These breakthroughs demonstrate that Filipino ingenuity can solve pressing national problems while making an impact on the world stage. The DOST will continue to support our innovators as partners in building solutions that uplift lives and advance a technology-driven Bagong Pilipinas,” Solidum said.