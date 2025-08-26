BSP asked to ban all banks, not just e-wallets, from online gambling

Bukidnon representative Jonathan Keith Flores is pushing for tighter regulations on online gambling transactions, warning that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) proposed rules could leave senior citizens and other vulnerable groups at risk.

Flores, author of the Anti-Online Gambling Promotion in E-Wallets Act (House Bill 0721), called on the BSP to ensure its draft regulations cover all banks, digital banks, financial institutions, and electronic money issuers — not just popular e-wallets such as GCash and Maya.

“I am deeply concerned about parts of the exposure draft rules that can have adverse effects on senior citizens and other vulnerable sectors of our society,” Flores said.

Among his key recommendations is the exclusion of beneficiaries of government and private assistance programs — including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, students, and disaster relief recipients — from eligibility as online gambling account holders.

He also urged the BSP to align its “Responsible Online Gaming Policy” with the Mental Health Act (RA 11036) and the Consumer Act of the Philippines (RA 7394), with certifications from agencies such as the Department of Justice, the National Privacy Commission, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

To curb excessive play, Flores proposed biometric facial re-verification of gambling accounts every 30 to 60 minutes, suspension of play if re-verification fails, and a maximum three-hour transaction window with a visible countdown timer.

The lawmaker also pushed for a ban on opt-in or consent mechanisms for online gambling advertisements, stressing that such ads are designed to keep players betting and addicted, which he said runs counter to consumer protection laws.

Finally, Flores called for transparency in reporting, recommending that all online gambling transaction data — including aggregated statistics and corporate documents of operators and payment service providers — be published in a publicly accessible portal, subject to data privacy safeguards.

“The BSP must take a firm stand to ensure that online gambling does not prey on our most vulnerable sectors,” Flores said.