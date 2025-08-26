BSP launches online credit risk database for SMEs

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has rolled out a new digital platform designed to ease access to financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Launched on July 29, the Credit Risk Database Philippines Web-based Scoring System (CRDPh System) provides banks and other financial institutions (FIs) with a standardized tool for evaluating the creditworthiness of SMEs.

By using anonymized financial and non-financial data gathered from participating institutions, the platform generates credit scores and default probabilities that can help lenders make faster, more objective, and cost-efficient lending decisions.

Unlike conventional credit scoring systems that require proprietary software or in-house infrastructure, the CRDPh System is fully Web-based, making it accessible to a wider range of lenders, including smaller banks and rural institutions that often lack the resources to develop their own risk assessment tools.

BSP officials said the platform was created to address what development experts call the “missing middle” — SMEs that are too big for microfinance institutions but still too small or perceived as too risky for traditional commercial banks.

Many of these businesses face difficulties securing loans, limiting their ability to expand operations, create jobs, and contribute more significantly to economic growth.

Beyond helping lenders, the system is also expected to generate valuable insights for policymakers. The aggregated data can serve as a benchmark for understanding SME credit trends, default patterns, and sectoral performance — information that can inform future government programs and regulatory frameworks aimed at improving financial inclusion.

The initiative forms part of a broader technical cooperation between BSP and JICA to promote inclusive finance in the Philippines. Similar credit risk databases have already been implemented in Japan and other Asian countries, where they have been credited with expanding lending opportunities for smaller businesses.

SMEs currently account for more than 99 percent of registered businesses in the Philippines and employ the majority of the workforce, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Yet access to financing remains one of their top challenges, with many entrepreneurs relying on personal funds or informal lenders.

With the launch of the CRDPh System, authorities hope to narrow this financing gap and encourage more banks to extend loans to SMEs, ultimately fueling economic activity and strengthening resilience in a rapidly changing business environment.