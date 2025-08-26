Globe warns of security, regulatory risks in ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ Act

Globe Telecom has raised concerns over the “Konektadong Pinoy” Act, which lapsed into law on Aug. 24, warning that its current provisions could undermine cybersecurity, weaken regulatory safeguards, and unsettle the telecommunications industry.

“By not signing it, Malacañang is taking a neutral stance on the Konektadong Pinoy Act. We shall work with the government on how we can make better the standards in the industry to safeguard the public,” Globe general counsel Froilan M. Castelo said in a statement.

The Ayala-owned telco acknowledged the law’s intent to expand digital access but pointed out that it also carries “grave risks” if left unamended.

Globe cautioned that the law leaves “gaps in the vetting of new entrants,” which could expose critical telecommunications infrastructure to unqualified operators.

It also flagged the two-year grace period for cybersecurity certification as a “prolonged window for exploitation,” contradicting existing laws such as the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Anti-OSAEC/CSAEM Law.

The company also expressed alarm over provisions allowing unregulated use of spectrum by satellite operators. Globe warned this could breach international treaty obligations and interfere with frequencies used by defense and disaster-response agencies — potentially crippling communications during emergencies.

Another key concern raised was the removal of the congressional franchise requirement for telecom operators.

Globe said this eliminates a long-standing oversight mechanism, which could “undermine regulatory integrity” and distort competition by exempting new players from obligations imposed on existing operators. Such changes, the firm added, may erode investor confidence in the sector.

Despite its criticisms, Globe stressed that the law presents both “risks and opportunities” and vowed to engage with government and stakeholders to strengthen its implementation.

“Connectivity is indeed a national imperative,” Castelo said. “To achieve it responsibly, the law must be fortified and not left to create vulnerabilities. With timely corrective action, the Konektadong Pinoy Act can still become a framework that expands access while preserving security, stability, and public trust.”