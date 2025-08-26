‘Konektadong Pinoy’ cited as landmark reform to bridge digital divide

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) called the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy (KP) Act a game-changing reform that will provide affordable and universal Internet access across the country.

The law, which lapsed into effect over the weekend, is introducing stronger competition in the telecommunications sector, promoting infrastructure sharing, and ensuring efficient use of radio frequency spectrum.

“Reliable and affordable Internet means more students, especially those in remote areas, can access online learning resources. MSMEs can reach broader markets, clinics can deliver telehealth services, and farmers and fisherfolk can access vital market and weather information. Citizens will also find it easier and less costly to avail of government services,” said DepDev secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan.

The DICT, co-lead agency in implementing the new measure, said the new law is not just about building networks but also creating opportunities for every Filipino.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda said the agency will immediately convene stakeholders to draft the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), which must be finalized within 90 days.

According to DepDev, stronger digital infrastructure will not only enhance economic productivity but also improve disaster resilience by ensuring that households, workplaces, and public services remain connected during crises.

The agency noted that it played a crucial role in the law’s development, from producing the 2024 Policy Note on Open Access in Data Transmission to pushing for the law’s inclusion in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council’s Common Legislative Agenda. DepDev also extended technical support during legislative deliberations.

Both agencies expressed gratitude to Congress, regulators, LGUs, private sector partners, civil society, academe, and development partners for their contributions. DepDev also credited the president’s certification of the measure as urgent for securing its passage.

“The Konektadong Pinoy Act is a transformative reform that will strengthen our digital economy and bring us closer to a future where no Filipino is left behind,” Balisacan said.