Canon, AFPSLAI expand records digitization drive with Phase 2 project

Canon Philippines and the Armed Forces and Police Savings and Loans Association Inc. (AFPSLAI) have launched the second phase of their records digitization project, aimed at streamlining the processing of loan transactions for AFPSLAI members.

Building on the first phase, which digitized millions of membership records, Phase 2 will focus on automating loan documents through Canon’s Therefore Document Management System.

Canon Business Services is set to digitize about 15 million pages within six months, creating a centralized and secure database for easier retrieval of loan records.

The initiative also aligns with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ requirements under its Digitization of Customer Records (DIGICUR) policy, while promising faster and more efficient service delivery for AFPSLAI members.

“Phase 2 marks our move from digitization to full workflow automation, helping AFPSLAI achieve smarter records management and faster service delivery,” said Kenichiro Kitamura, head of business imaging solutions division at Canon Marketing Philippines.

Canon Marketing Philippines president and CEO Anuj Aggarwal emphasized the company’s role as AFPSLAI’s digital partner, saying, “Canon is proud to provide secure, scalable solutions for sustainable growth.”

AFPSLAI president and CEO RADM Nichols A. Driz (Ret) welcomed the development, noting that the project will enable the association to deliver loan services that are “faster, more secure, and more efficient” for its members.