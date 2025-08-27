DICT unveils amnesty program, online portal for ‘colorum’ delivery riders

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has rolled out a National Amnesty Program and an online registration system aimed at formalizing unregistered delivery service providers, commonly referred to as “colorum” operators.

The initiative follows Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate the regulation and professionalization of digital and logistics services in the country, amid the rapid expansion of e-commerce and app-based delivery platforms.

Under the program, unregistered Private Express and/or Messengerial Delivery Service (PEMEDES) companies may apply for legal status without facing penalties for previous violations.

Key features of the amnesty program include:

No penalties for past violations – Operators may register without fines or administrative sanctions.

Digital application process – Registration is handled through the new PEMEDES Application Portal, which allows online submissions, digital signatures, real-time application tracking, and electronic payment of filing fees.

Provisional Authority to Operate (PATO) – Eligible applicants will be granted a six-month temporary authority while completing full compliance requirements.

Legitimacy and market access – Registered providers gain consumer trust, expanded opportunities, and government support.

Support for MSMEs – The program aims to help small businesses and independent riders by lowering entry barriers and promoting fair competition.

The DICT stressed that the initiative is not just about compliance but also about boosting growth and innovation in the delivery sector.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the DICT officially launched the PEMEDES “PADALA” Online Registration Portal at the Angkas headquarters. The system is designed to replace the traditionally long and bureaucratic registration process with a streamlined, transparent, and fully digital platform.

The agency urged all colorum operators to take advantage of the program, describing it as a timely opportunity to professionalize operations and strengthen the country’s fast-growing delivery economy.