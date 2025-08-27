Electric vehicle sales in PH triple in 2024 as charging stations surge

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining traction in the Philippines as sales tripled in 2024, signaling a shift in how more Filipinos are choosing to move around.

According to the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), sales of four-wheeled EVs soared to 3,880 units in 2024, a 277.5 percent jump from just 1,028 units sold in 2023.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dominated the market, making up three out of every four EVs sold, while hybrids and plug-in hybrids accounted for the rest.

The surge was even more dramatic in the two- and three-wheeled category. From only 172 units sold in 2023, sales skyrocketed to 43,441 units in 2024 — an increase of more than 25,000 percent.

Most of these were electric motorcycles and scooters, which are becoming a more affordable and practical option for daily commuters.

“It is high time to shift to EV. There are now more choices when it comes to EV models and brands,” said EVAP president Edmund Araga during the launch of the 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) in Bonifacio Global City.

To keep up with the growing number of EVs, charging stations are also spreading across major cities. From just 300 in 2023, there are now nearly 1,000 stations available in 2025.

Malls like SM, Ayala, and Robinsons have already rolled out dozens of charging points, with more coming in Cebu, Davao, and Bicol.

By 2028, the government’s roadmap aims to set up 7,300 charging stations nationwide — making it easier for Filipinos to power up their vehicles wherever they go.

Industry leaders point to several factors fueling the boom: rising gasoline prices, supportive government policies, and the growing availability of affordable EV models in the market.

The government is also backing up the transition. In 2024, the country’s first lithium battery factory opened in Tarlac, while a proposed Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy could create more jobs and make EVs even more affordable in the years ahead.

All these developments will take center stage at the 13th PEVS, happening on October 23–25 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. The summit will showcase the latest EV models, battery technologies, and charging solutions for Filipino consumers.

“The EV sector is unstoppable,” Araga said. “We invite everyone to join us and see firsthand how electric vehicles are becoming part of everyday life in the Philippines.”