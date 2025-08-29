Dito backs ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ as it launches new brand campaign

Third telco Dito Telecommunity has formally launched its latest campaign “Kaya Dito” while at the same time voicing support for the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which seeks to expand digital access and strengthen inclusion across the country.

Dito chief revenue officer Adel Tamano said during the media launch in Bonifacio Global City that the company fully supports the Konektadong Pinoy Act, although it had concerns on the newly passed law initially.

“In a sense, we had already been implementing Konektadong Pinoy two years ago. In our enterprise business, we had been providing bandwidth and cybersecurity to small Internet service providers (ISPs) in the provinces. We actually built a very strong business along those lines because we’re easy to talk as we’re not afraid of sharing our infrastructure,” Tamano shared.

“And so instead of seeing Konektadong Pinoy as something to be afraid of, Dito will now look at it as an opportunity for us to have even more partners. And although competition will have its own issues with us, I think we might actually come up with a win-win situation for Dito,” he added.

Tamano said Dito is eager to help the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in drafting the law’s IRR (implementing rules and regulation).

“If they will allow us, we share our experience in the very technical process that we went through in the audit process with the NTC (National Telecommunications Commission). Maybe we can have some insights that we can share as we prepare the IRR,” he added.

During the campaign launch, company officials emphasized the importance of affordable and reliable connectivity in enabling education, employment, and access to public services. The initiative, they said, is consistent with national efforts to bridge gaps in digital access.

The Kaya Dito campaign highlights a range of services that include prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, home Internet solutions, and the Dito app, which consolidates account management, rewards, and customer service in a single platform.

Dito executives said these offerings are designed to give users more flexible and practical options depending on their needs.

Tamano noted that the company’s approach has been to deliver on its commitments in line with regulatory requirements.

“Every milestone we achieve reflects a digital aspiration realized for ordinary Filipinos. With Kaya Dito, we aim to provide services that are responsive to market needs while supporting the government’s digital inclusion agenda,” he said.

On the technical side, Dito chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago explained that the company’s 5G standalone infrastructure was intended to address issues related to speed, latency, and network congestion.

“By investing in 5G standalone technology from the beginning, we are able to provide capacity and reliability that can sustain increasing demand for connectivity in work, study, and community use,” he said.

For Dito brand and marketing director Jasper Evangelista, the campaign reflects the broader purpose of encouraging more Filipinos to take advantage of digital opportunities.

“The goal is to build an ecosystem where connectivity supports growth, whether for individuals, families, or communities,” he said.