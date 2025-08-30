DIGITAL INFLUENCER | When cyberattacks hit, will your team speak up or stay silent?

Cybersecurity breaches are a daily reality that impacts all types of organizations. These threats target tech companies, microenterprises, LGUs, schools, and retailers; every organization is vulnerable.

Yet, many still see cybersecurity as a technical concern handled by the IT department. This mindset is outdated and dangerous.

In forums and discussions I had recently with leaders, one thing is for sure. Cybersecurity is like a team sport. It involves every person in an organization. When we treat it as a back-office responsibility, we expose ourselves to greater risk.

If a phishing email reached your frontline staff tomorrow, would they know how to respond? Or would they delete it, ignore it, or worse, stay silent out of fear?

For many, the answer was uncertain. That uncertainty reflects a deeper issue. Employees are often left unprepared for digital threats. Not because they are negligent, but because no one taught them what to do.

In one organization, only after a breach went public did they act on their data privacy obligations. In another local case, a barangay official was arrested for running online scams and selling ATM cards used for that. These are not foreign headlines. They are real events happening here in the Philippines.

Cybersecurity training and awareness should be embedded into the very culture of the workplace. But many staff members hesitate to speak up when they suspect something is wrong. They fear blame, ridicule, or job repercussions.

To respond effectively, we must create a culture based on trust rather than fear. A workplace where someone can say, “I clicked something suspicious,” and get help instead of punishment, is a workplace that is better prepared for modern threats.

Cybersecurity experts often talk about zero-trust networks. But we also need zero shame cultures. In such environments, people feel supported to report threats early. Mistakes are seen as moments to learn and improve, not to penalize or humiliate.

Leaders must set the tone. When executives ignore password security or skip authentication steps, they send the wrong message. Cyber hygiene must start at the top. When the head of the company cares about digital safety, the rest of the organization will follow.

The challenge is even steeper for MSMEs and local governments. Many operate with limited resources and small teams. In one case I encountered, passwords were kept on sticky notes, and the IT officer also managed procurement. This is a reflection of the resource constraints many organizations face.

That is why it is crucial to make protection tools accessible. Platforms like WatchDog CyberDefense offer small organizations a way to scan servers and computers in their network for vulnerabilities and potential attacks continuously.

It is not a complete solution, but it is a meaningful first step. Organizations do not need millions of pesos to protect their data. They need the right mindset and the willingness to take action.

We must also stop treating cybersecurity as something that comes after the product is built or the service is launched. Just like we do not install seatbelts after a car crash, we should not add security only after a breach. Security should be part of design, onboarding, operations, and leadership development.

If you are a leader reading this, ask yourself better questions. Do your staff know what to do if something suspicious happens? Are you fostering an environment where concerns are welcomed or silenced? Are you investing in tools and training or hoping nothing happens?

Cybersecurity is about people, technology, leadership, culture, and shared responsibility. The weakest link is not always a system. Sometimes, it is the silence that follows a preventable mistake.

Let us change that silence into conversations, action, and protection.