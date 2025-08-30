Jollibee becomes first registered ‘well-known mark’ in PH

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has declared Jollibee as the country’s first registered “well-known mark”, marking a milestone in the implementation of new rules designed to provide stronger intellectual property (IP) protection for leading brands.

On August 10, IPOPHL officially recognized the Jollibee logo mark and the full Jollibee image under its newly launched Rules and Regulations for the Declaration and Creation of the Register of Well-Known Marks.

Under the new rules, marks may be declared well-known either by IPOPHL or by a competent court. Declarations are made ex parte by the Bureau of Trademarks, with third-party observations allowed within one month of publication. Successfully registered marks are granted an initial 10-year protection period, renewable upon proof of continuous use.

“This declaration marks a historic moment for the Philippines as it recognizes the strength of a homegrown brand, as well as a registry system that provides prestigious marks with enhanced protection, higher commercial value and stronger defenses against counterfeiting and unfair competition,” IPOPHL director general Brigitte M. da Costa-Villaluz said during the ceremonial awarding held on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The recognition was granted under Memorandum Circular No. 2025-009, signed on February 5, 2025. The policy strengthens protection for well-known marks, which enjoy advantages such as enhanced brand equity, expanded licensing opportunities, consumer trust, and stronger safeguards against infringement, dilution, or unfair competition.

Shean Molera, general counsel of Jollibee Group, accepted the certificates on behalf of the company. She said the acknowledgment “inspires us to continue championing the Filipino brand and pride on the global stage,” adding that the recognition affirms both the brand’s commercial strength and its cultural significance.

IPOPHL officials also underscored the broader impact of the new registry. Deputy director general Ann Claire C. Cabochan encouraged enterprises to take advantage of the system, noting that “by becoming the first registered well-known mark, Jollibee not only sets a precedent for other brands to follow but also signals the readiness of the Philippine IP system to protect world-class names as they expand in global markets.”

Deputy director general Nathaniel S. Arevalo, who initiated the well-known register project during his tenure as director of the Bureau of Legal Affairs, was also present at the awarding.

With Jollibee’s recognition, IPOPHL has formally launched the Register of Well-Known Marks, aimed at strengthening the country’s IP landscape while providing Filipino and international brands with tools to safeguard their identity and commercial value.